Karnataka: Religious idol vandalism triggers tension in Shivamogga's Raggigudda area The incident took place in the Shantinagar ward, where the idols had been placed on the main road just days earlier. The desecration sparked strong condemnation from the community, who expressed anger over the perceived insult to their religious sentiments.

Bengaluru:

Tension gripped Karnataka's Raggigudda locality in Shivamogga’s Bangarappa Layout on Sunday after unidentified individuals allegedly vandalised recently installed idols of Lord Ganesha and Naga. According to police sources, the Naga idol was found discarded in a roadside drain, prompting outrage among local residents.

Police force deployed, security heightened

Senior police officials promptly visited the scene and assured residents that a case had been registered. They also pledged swift and strict action against those responsible. To maintain peace and order, additional police forces were deployed, and heightened security measures have been implemented. Officials confirmed that the situation remains under control while investigations are ongoing.

Reacting to the incident on social media, BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra alleged that anti-Hindu elements were once again active in Shivamogga.

Idol was thrown into drain: BJP MLA

Vijayendra criticised the ruling Congress government and said that miscreants desecrated the idols of Ganesha and Sheshanaga. He also said the idol was thrown into a drain.

"The @INCKarnataka government, which looks at Hindu organisations with a jaundiced eye, has always stood as a backbone to anti-Hindu forces. Especially in Shivamogga district, the excesses of miscreants have reached extreme levels," he said

Warning of consequences, he added, "If the government fails to take strict action against these evil elements immediately, it will be held accountable for what follows."

The Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.