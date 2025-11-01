Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: Honouring unsung heroes who shaped state's soul since 1956 Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 celebrates 70 years of statehood, honouring icons like HS Doreswamy, Dr CNR Rao, Kuvempu, and Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara for shaping the state’s cultural and scientific legacy. A tribute to Karnataka’s enduring spirit of unity and pride.

Bengaluru:

As Karnataka celebrates its 70th Rajyotsava, the day stands not only as a reminder of the state’s formation in 1956 but also as a tribute to the visionaries and everyday heroes who have built its identity across generations. From freedom fighters and scientists to artists and humanitarians, their tireless work continues to define the spirit of Karnataka — one that is resilient, inclusive, and progressive.

Remembering the torchbearers of change

This year's Rajyotsava celebrations pay homage to those who quietly yet powerfully contributed to the state’s evolution. Among them is Sulebhavi Narayanamma, a pioneering social reformer and educator, who worked relentlessly for women’s empowerment and rural education in North Karnataka, laying foundations for gender equity long before it became a mainstream cause.

Equally revered is H.S. Doreswamy, the late freedom fighter and Gandhian, whose activism extended beyond independence to post-independence civic and environmental causes. His legacy symbolizes the moral conscience of Karnataka’s democracy.

The builders of knowledge and science

From the world of science, Dr C.N.R. Rao, India’s most celebrated chemist and Bharat Ratna awardee, has brought global recognition to Karnataka through decades of pioneering research in solid-state and materials chemistry. His contributions placed Bengaluru firmly on the map as a hub for scientific excellence.

Dr K. Kasturirangan, the former ISRO chairman, has been instrumental in India’s space and education missions. His vision in shaping the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) continues to influence learning frameworks nationwide, echoing Karnataka’s commitment to knowledge-led growth.

Preserving art, health and culinary heritage

Karnataka’s cultural soul finds its voice in Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara, a Jnanpith Award-winning poet, playwright, and folklorist, whose works celebrate the rhythms of rural life and Kannada identity. His leadership at the Kannada University in Hampi nurtured generations of artists and scholars.

Equally inspiring is Dr H Sudarshan, a tribal rights activist and public health crusader, whose initiatives in remote regions transformed healthcare delivery and uplifted marginalised communities.

Adding flavour to the state’s vibrant identity is Chef Raghavendra Ullal, who popularised coastal Karnataka cuisine globally, turning traditional recipes into ambassadors of Kannada culture.

Also remembered are Kuvempu, the state’s literary colossus and advocate of “Vishwa Manava” (Universal Man); Puneeth Rajkumar, whose philanthropy and cinema continue to inspire millions; Gangubai Hangal, whose music immortalised the Hindustani traditions of Karnataka; and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose global spiritual outreach reinforces the state’s message of peace and harmony.

Celebrating the spirit of Karnataka

As the red and yellow flag waves proudly, Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 is more than a celebration — it’s a reminder that the state’s true strength lies in its people. From science and literature to service and innovation, these heroes embody the enduring soul of Karnataka — progress rooted in compassion and pride in identity.