Karnataka: Bomb threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, hoax call, say police

Bengaluru Police swung into action on Monday night when a phone call claiming that a bomb was planted inside the Raj Bhavan premises was received by the NIA control room. The caller claimed that the bomb could go off anytime. The threat call which was received on Monday night threw the city police into a tizzy. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot is currently in Belagavi.

The police scrambled all over the Governor's official residence and finally concluded that it was a hoax call.

The call was made from Bidar, the northern district of Karnataka at the Maharashtra border, said Raj Bhavan sources.

"Investigations revealed that the call was made from Bidar. After the call, the phone was switched off. Police are trying to trace the caller," they added.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said the NIA control room received an anonymous call at midnight following which the Bengaluru police was alerted.

"After the intense search nothing was found. We are investigating the matter. So far no one has been arrested," he said.

(With PTI inputs)