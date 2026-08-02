Karnataka rains claim three lives as landslide buries family in Shivamogga, train services hit

Bengaluru:

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide buried their shed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident came as heavy rainfall continued to batter the state's Malnad and coastal regions, disrupting rail services and significantly improving water levels in Cauvery basin reservoirs.

According to police, the landslide occurred at Indiranagar in Thirthahalli taluk at around 2.30 am, when a hillock collapsed on the family's shed while they were asleep.

Three family members killed in landslide

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun (35), his wife Nagaveni (28), and their three-year-old son Santosh, all residents of Kokkaregaru village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district. Another person staying in a nearby shed sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police launched rescue operations and recovered the bodies from beneath the debris. Police said the landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall in the Malnad region.

Heavy rain disrupts train services

The relentless downpour also caused a landslide between Edakumari and Shribagilu railway stations in Hassan district's Sakleshpur taluk, damaging railway tracks and disrupting train operations. Railway authorities suspended seven train services connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru, Karwar, Kozhikode, Murudeshwar and Vijayapura after mud and boulders fell on the tracks. Passengers were advised to make alternative travel arrangements. The disruption also affected candidates travelling to appear for the Civil Police Constable examination, officials said.

Agumbe records highest rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agumbe in Shivamogga district recorded 197 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Sunday.

Other major rainfall figures included:

Gonikoppal (Kodagu): 66 mm

Brahmavara (Udupi): 60 mm

Balehonnur (Chikkamagaluru): 58 mm

Sirsi (Uttara Kannada): 52.5 mm

Rising reservoir levels ease water concerns

Continuous rainfall in Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala has significantly improved inflows into the Cauvery basin reservoirs, easing concerns over water scarcity. Officials said inflows into the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district increased to around 30,000 cusecs, while the water level rose to nearly 82 feet, close to its full reservoir level of 84 feet. At the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district, the water level increased from around 92 feet to 97 feet within two days, with storage rising to 20.477 TMC.

The increased discharge from Kabini submerged the Bidarahalli bridge in Saragur taluk, prompting authorities to advise people living along the riverbanks to move to safer locations.

IMD issues weather alert

The IMD also issued a nowcast warning for Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, forecasting moderate to heavy rain accompanied by wind speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

The weather office warned of possible power disruptions, traffic congestion, damage to weak structures and trees, and advised people to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from waterbodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

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