Karnataka Police recover fake Rs 500 note stash, turns out to be movie prop

Police in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district were left scratching their heads after recovering a stash of fake Rs 500 currency notes from a rented house in Dandeli, clearly marked "for movie shooting purpose only."

The counterfeit notes, printed on shiny paper, carried deliberate inaccuracies such as “Reverse Bank of India” instead of “Reserve Bank of India,” lacked the RBI governor’s signature, and featured zeroes in place of serial numbers. Despite appearing to be props, police are probing whether they were being misused.

The discovery was made on Tuesday following a tip-off. Officers raided a house in the Gandhinagar area and found the fake notes along with a money-counting machine.

The tenant, Arshad Khan from Goa, had been missing for over a month, prompting landlord Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar to alert authorities. Police are now searching for Khan to question him about the nature and intended use of the notes.

While the props may have been intended for film production, officials are not ruling out the possibility of foul play and say further investigation is underway.

NIA jails four in fake currency racket case

A special NIA court has sentenced four members of a fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate, with links to Bangladesh, to rigorous imprisonment ranging from five to seven years.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), two of the convicts were sentenced on Monday and the other two on Tuesday. The case dates back to October 2018, when 203 counterfeit ₹2,000 notes with a total face value of ₹4.78 lakh were seized from five individuals at a paan shop near Sai Dhaba in Wadape, Bhiwandi, Thane district.

The NIA's investigation revealed that the convicts were involved in circulating fake notes across various cities in India. They often used a common tactic—purchasing inexpensive items from roadside stalls and offering counterfeit ₹2,000 notes to collect genuine currency as change.

Initial arrests were made by local police, who nabbed five suspects: Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari, Anees Iklak Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Fular, and Rohit Nagendra Singh. The NIA took over the case in December 2018 and subsequently arrested four more individuals: Samir Mandal, Sabir Ali, Abdul Kadir, and Mohammad Shadab Khan.

The case highlights ongoing concerns over cross-border counterfeit currency networks and the measures being taken to disrupt their operations.