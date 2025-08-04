Karnataka: Nine children hospitalised after eating poisonous seeds in Chamarajanagara Nine children from migrant families in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district were hospitalised after consuming toxic marking nut seeds, highlighting the urgent need for rural health awareness.

Bengaluru:

In a concerning incident, nine children from migrant families were hospitalised after consuming poisonous seeds in Yeriyur village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district, police confirmed on Monday. The children, whose families had migrated from Maharashtra to work in sugarcane fields, are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

According to officials, the children fell ill after consuming seeds of the marking nut tree, locally known as Maralekayi, which are commonly found in the region but are known to be toxic if ingested. The incident occurred on Sunday, when the children, unaware of the poisonous nature of the seeds, consumed them while playing near the fields. Shortly after, they began complaining of severe vomiting and discomfort.

They were rushed to the district hospital, where they received prompt medical attention. Doctors confirmed that the poisoning was caused by the ingestion of the seeds and that all nine children are currently stable. While no official complaint has been lodged by the parents, local police and health officials are monitoring the situation closely.

This is not the first such incident in Karnataka. Earlier this year, in Ballari district, three children had to be hospitalised after eating berries from a wild shrub that turned out to be toxic. Similarly, in 2021, five children in Hassan district fell seriously ill after consuming the seeds of the Abrus precatorius plant, known for its highly toxic red seeds. In all these cases, a lack of awareness and supervision played a major role.

Experts have often warned about the risks posed by certain wild fruits and seeds that grow abundantly in rural and forested regions. Many of these look deceptively attractive to children, but contain harmful alkaloids or toxins. Health authorities have stressed the need for community education in such areas, particularly for migrant families unfamiliar with local flora.

In response, local NGOs and anganwadi workers in Chamarajanagara are planning awareness campaigns to educate both children and parents about the dangers of consuming unknown seeds or berries. The district administration has also been urged to install warning signage in rural areas and near farms where such toxic plants are common.

The incident is yet another reminder of the urgent need for rural health literacy and better safety measures for children living in agricultural and forest-fringe areas.

