Karnataka: Mysterious death of 19 peacocks in Hanumanthapura raises alarm over wildlife safety Nineteen peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka, highlighting growing wildlife threats amid recent cases of poisoning and unnatural animal deaths in the state.

Bengaluru:

In a disturbing development from Madhugiri taluka of Tumkur district, Karnataka, 19 peacocks — India’s national bird — were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hanumanthapura village. The first dead peacock was spotted near the Kere Kodi waterfall, adjacent to farmland, on the morning of August 2. Local farmers discovered the bodies scattered across the fields, including 5 males and 14 females, raising serious concerns about the safety of wildlife in the region.

Villagers suspect that the peacocks died on the night of August 1 under suspicious conditions, though the exact cause remains unknown. Forest officials quickly visited the site following reports and collected the carcasses for examination. After obtaining permission from the local magistrate, the remains were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis to determine the cause of death. An official report is awaited.

This incident has come on the heels of several recent unnatural deaths of wildlife in Karnataka, underscoring growing threats to the state’s biodiversity. On July 2, carcasses of 20 monkeys were recovered from Chamarajanagar district under suspicious circumstances. Forest and police officials suspect poisoning, and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, in June, the sudden deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary sent shockwaves through conservation circles. The big cats died after consuming the poisoned carcass of a cow they had killed and dragged into the forest. It is believed that local villagers, upon finding the cow’s carcass, deliberately poisoned it to prevent its consumption. The tigress and her cubs returned to feed on the carcass and succumbed to the poison.

Adding to the list of recent wildlife tragedies, Karnataka has also seen increased incidents of snake poisoning and elephant deaths in forest fringes, often linked to human-animal conflicts and deliberate acts.

These repeated cases point to alarming challenges faced by Karnataka’s wildlife — from poaching and poisoning to habitat loss and human encroachment. Conservationists and forest officials have called for urgent action, including stricter monitoring, enhanced patrolling, and greater community awareness to prevent such tragic losses.

Authorities are intensifying investigations into these incidents to bring perpetrators to justice and safeguard the rich biodiversity that Karnataka is known for. The state government has also been urged to strengthen wildlife protection laws and increase resources for forest departments to tackle these threats effectively.