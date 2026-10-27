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Karnataka MLC Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP-JDS alliance faces test, Congress eyes gains; counting on

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 Updates: The results would be declared for four constituencies in Karnataka. This election would be a litmus test for DK Shivakumar, who replaced Siddaramaiah as the state's Chief Minister recently.

Karnataka Legislative Council Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates/ AI-generated image
Karnataka Legislative Council Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates/ AI-generated image Image Source : India TV

The results for legislative council elections in Karnataka would be declared on Tuesday, which many consider as a litmus test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who recently replaced Siddaramaiah for the top post.

Here, polling was held for four seats: South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the South-East Graduates' Constituency and the West Graduates' Constituency witnessed a turnout of 73.58 per cent and 75.62 per cent, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds three of those seats, while the ruling Congress only holds the Bengaluru Teachers' seat; thereby making the contest interesting.

These elections would test the BJP-JD(S) alliance. The saffron party has fielded candidates in the South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’, and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat.

In the South-East Graduates’ constituency, Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt takes on BJP’s K M Suresh. In the West Graduates’ constituency, Congress nominee Mohan Limbikai faces sitting BJP MLC S V Sankanur.

In the North-East Teachers’ constituency, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur is contesting against BJP’s sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi. In Bengaluru Teachers’, Congress MLC Puttanna is facing JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.

Live updates :Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026

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  • 8:54 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Election will be tough: BJP leader

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Horatti said the contest in the Bengaluru teachers' constituency will be tough this year. However, he refused to speak about the other three seats: South-East graduates, West graduates, North-East teachers' constituencies.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Winning margin would be higher this time: BJP leader

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Bellad has said that the party's winning margin in this year's MLC elections in Karnataka would be higher than what it was in the previous elections. Of the four seats where polling was held, three seats are held by the BJP.

    "I'm sure this time our lead will be much better than last time. For the last two terms, our candidate has been winning here continuously. So, the third time also, he'll win with a higher lead than the previous time," he had told reporters on Friday.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Karnataka

    The security remains heightened in Karnataka, where counting of votes is taking place to declare the results for MLC elections. The polling was held on four seats: two graduates and two teachers' constituencies.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Counting begins!

    The counting of votes have begun. The initial trends would be out shortly. These elections are being considered as a litmus test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who replaced Siddaramaiah just a few months ago.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly

    The counting of votes to declare the Karnataka legislative council election results will begin shortly. In Karnataka, the polling was held on four seats on Friday: two graduates' and two teachers' constituencies.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes to declare the results for the legislative council elections in Karnataka will begin at 8 am. The polling here was held on four seats, two graduates' and two teachers' constituencies, on Friday.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP-led NDA would win all seats: Pralhad Joshi

    After casting his vote on Friday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that he was confident that the BJP-led NDA would win all four seats in the Karnataka legislative council elections, while targeting the Congress government, led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in the southern state.

    "I am very confident that the BJP-led NDA in Karnataka will win all four. People are fed up with the Congress government in Karnataka, as well as the attitude of the Congress party at the national level. They are creating lawlessness and promoting violence simply because they are unable to get elected through a popular mandate. Since they cannot win through votes, they are attempting to destabilise an elected government," he had said.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the voter turnout?

    According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the South-East Graduates' Constituency and the West Graduates' Constituency witnessed a turnout of 73.58 per cent and 75.62 per cent, respectively.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Where was the polling held?

    The polling for the MLC elections was held on four seats: South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Test for DK Shivakumar

    The MLC elections in Karnataka will also be a test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had replaced Siddaramaiah recently. It would be interesting to see how the party performs under his leadership.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress seeks to make gains

    For the Congress, this MLC elections in Karnataka would provide a chance to make further inroads before the 2028 assembly polls. Though the party is in power in Karnataka, it only has one of the four outgoing members.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP-JDS alliance faces test

    The MLC elections in Karnataka is going to be a test for the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in the southern state. The BJP has three of the four outgoing members, while the JD(S) is looking to win the only seat that the Congress has.

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