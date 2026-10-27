Karnataka MLC Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP-JDS alliance faces test, Congress eyes gains; counting on

The results for legislative council elections in Karnataka would be declared on Tuesday, which many consider as a litmus test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who recently replaced Siddaramaiah for the top post.

Here, polling was held for four seats: South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the South-East Graduates' Constituency and the West Graduates' Constituency witnessed a turnout of 73.58 per cent and 75.62 per cent, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds three of those seats, while the ruling Congress only holds the Bengaluru Teachers' seat; thereby making the contest interesting.

These elections would test the BJP-JD(S) alliance. The saffron party has fielded candidates in the South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’, and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat.

In the South-East Graduates’ constituency, Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt takes on BJP’s K M Suresh. In the West Graduates’ constituency, Congress nominee Mohan Limbikai faces sitting BJP MLC S V Sankanur.

In the North-East Teachers’ constituency, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur is contesting against BJP’s sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi. In Bengaluru Teachers’, Congress MLC Puttanna is facing JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.