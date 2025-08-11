Karnataka minister KN Rajanna resigns after criticism of Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' remark The Congress high command was displeased with Rajanna's outspoken remarks against the party's top leader and instructed the Chief Minister to sack him from the Cabinet. Rajanna, known to be a close confidant of the CM, had recently sparked controversy with remarks that angered Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru:

In a dramatic political twist in Karnataka, Cooperation Minister and Congress leader KN Rajanna has stepped down from his position on Monday. This comes after he openly criticised senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft". As per sources, the Congress high command was displeased with Rajanna's outspoken remarks against the party's top leader and instructed the Chief Minister to sack him from the Cabinet. Notably, the move has set off a fresh round of political chatter in the state. Earlier, Rajanna said that he has not resigned from his post. "I have not submitted my resignation. I will speak to the Chief Minister and give my clarification," he had said. However, shortly after this, he resigned from his post in the Karnataka Cabinet.

High Command steps in

According to sources, the CM Siddaramaiah received clear instructions from the high command to drop Rajanna from the cabinet without delay. While Rajanna initially refused to step down, the CM reportedly gave him a deadline until this evening, warning that if he did not resign voluntarily, he would be removed from the post, they added. During the Assembly session on Monday, the CM held a separate meeting with Rajanna. Shortly after, Rajanna handed over his resignation to the Chief Minister.

What did Rajanna say?

The remarks from Rajanna came on Sunday (August 10) in Tumakuru, where he criticised Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft. "One should not speak like that... When was the voter list prepared? This voter list was made during the Congress regime... Why didn’t anyone speak up at that time? Why were the eyes closed? If I speak further now, things will get worse. It is true that the BJP has engaged in wrongdoing; there's no denying in that. But all this happened right before our eyes... This is also something for us to think about... We will have to be even more vigilant in the future."

Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cited an analysis of data from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka from the 2024 general elections to allege that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to "steal elections" and called it a "crime" against the Constitution.

Talking to the media through an online presentation, Gandhi said they analysed the voter data of Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central and the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in it from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said in the whole Lok Sabha seat, the Congress got 6,26,208 votes while the BJP got 6,58,915, a margin of 32,707.

Gandhi pointed out that while the Congress won six out of seven segments, it lost in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment, in which it was defeated by over 1,14,000 votes. He claimed there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in the constituency with 11,965 duplicate voters in one assembly segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

