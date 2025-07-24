Karnataka minister directs strict enforcement of ban on PoP Ganesha, Gowri idols ahead of festivals Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed local bodies to strictly enforce the ban on Plaster of Paris Gowri and Ganesha idols ahead of the August 26–27 festivals. He urged officials to promote eco-friendly clay idols and warned of the environmental and hazars of PoP.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday instructed local bodies across the state to strictly enforce the ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols of Gowri and Ganesha, ahead of the upcoming festivals on August 26 and 27. In an official release, Khandre urged officials to promote the use of eco-friendly, colourless clay idols, warning that PoP idols, often coated with toxic chemical paints, pose serious environmental and health hazards.

“These idols are painted with chemicals containing mercury, cadmium, lead, and carbon. When immersed in water bodies, these heavy metals dissolve, endangering aquatic life and posing health risks to humans and animals,” he said.

The minister said PoP idols also contain harmful substances such as sulfur, phosphorus, gypsum, and magnesium. He directed the state’s environment department to launch awareness campaigns highlighting these dangers and promoting sustainable alternatives.

Khandre reminded officials that a circular prohibiting the use of PoP for idol-making had already been issued, and a government order in 2023 reinforced this ban. He stressed that local bodies must ensure strict implementation of the guidelines.

With only a month left for the Gowri and Ganesha festivals, the minister called for immediate action to monitor and stop the storage and transportation of PoP idols. He also urged officials to work closely with welfare associations in residential complexes, high-rise buildings, and community organisations to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly idols.

(With PTI inputs)