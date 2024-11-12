Karnataka minister apologises for calling HD Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia': 'Called him like that out of affection'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan On Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology for referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia", which the NDA had slammed as a "racist" slur. The Congress leader clarified that he had earlier too addressed Kumaraswamy in such a way out of affection, when they shared a good bonding, and it's not the first time.

The Housing and Waqf Minister was earlier with JD(S), and was considered to be a close associate of Kumaraswamy, who had earlier served as the Chief Minister, at the time.

"If I had called him using such a word for the first time, I would have apologised. Out of affection, he used to call me 'Kulla' (dwarf), I used to call him Kariyanna (black brother). If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologise. What is there in that?" Khan said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "I used to call him like that out of affection since the beginning, not today. He used to call me 'Kullanna' and I used to call him 'Kariyanna' (referring to his skin complexion)."

Asked whether his statements will have its impact on the Assembly by-polls in Channapatna, Khan said: "why will it affect? I have not called in such a way for the first time. When Kumaraswamy and I were close, he used to call me 'Kulla', I used to call him Kariyanna. If JD(S) workers are pained by it, I apologise."

The JD(S) and BJP had demanded that the Congress government sack Khan from the Cabinet for his "racist slur".