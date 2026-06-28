Karnataka man killed after setting off bomb in car to die with ex-girlfriend; woman escapes

Tumkur:

A 30-year-old man was killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a moving car on National Highway-48 near Jogihalli in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. The blast left the vehicle engulfed in flames, while a woman and the cab driver managed to escape with injuries. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, a resident of Ankola in the Uttara Kannada district.

Nagendra was carrying explosives

Police said that the deceased was carrying explosives in the car and had allegedly planned to kill both himself and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nagendra and Ramya had been in a relationship for the past six years. Police said he had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him, but Ramya had distanced herself from him over the past six months and had even blocked his phone number.

Ramya works as an assistant operation theatre technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to police sources, Nagendra went to Ramya's rented accommodation in Byrasandra near Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, where an argument broke out between the two.

Ramya's roommate, Nayana, witnessed the altercation and told police that Nagendra allegedly threatened Ramya with a knife and warned that he would kill both of them if she refused to accompany him.

Following this, he allegedly booked a cab to Ankola, driven by Praveen, and the three left Bengaluru at around 11 am.

Meanwhile, Nayana lodged a complaint at Siddapura police station. Police traced the cab using CCTV footage and contacted the driver, who informed them that the vehicle was heading towards Kallambella in Sira taluk.

Suspecting a possible kidnapping, police instructed the driver to stop at the nearest police station. However, police believe Nagendra overheard the conversation between the driver and the police and became enraged.

Man attacked woman with knife

According to police, he allegedly told Ramya, "Let's die together," and took a crude bomb from his pocket.

He then allegedly attacked Ramya with a knife, leaving her injured.

The driver immediately stopped the car, after which Ramya and Praveen managed to escape. Moments later, a powerful explosion occurred inside the car and it caught fire, killing Nagendra on the spot.



Police said Ramya was injured and is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the source of the explosives, the exact sequence of events leading to the blast, and whether Nagendra had planned the incident in advance.

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