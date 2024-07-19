Karnataka: Lokayukta raids over 50 locations in disproportionate asset cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Lokayukta

The Lokayukta raided residence of 12 state officials in disproportionate asset cases. The searches were conducted on the residence of 6 officials in Bangalore city, two officials in Bangalore Rural District, two officials in Shimoga district and one officer each in Yadagiri, Tumkur, the officials said.

54 places belonging to officers were raided and their records were also checked.

One of the municipal commissioners is posted in a major coastal town in the state, the officials said. The raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shimoga, Yadgiri and Kalaburgi, the officials added.

"Officials commenced the raid early this morning at 54 locations involving over 100 sleuths," they added.

The premises of officials posted in Invest Karnataka Forum, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, Veterinary Department, Hebbagodi in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Labour Department, Commercial Taxes Department, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, Horticulture Department, Legal Metrology and Bhadravati Gram Panchayat were among those raided, the officer said.

More to follow...