Karnataka Lokayukta crackdowns on corruption, raids govt officials in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru:

In a sweeping anti-corruption drive, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday launched simultaneous raids across the state, including in Bengaluru, targeting government officials suspected of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The operation is being carried out based on credible intelligence, officials said.

Teams of Lokayukta officers are conducting searches at multiple locations linked to various government employees across departments. The crackdown aims to unearth illicit wealth allegedly amassed by public servants beyond their legal earnings, the officials said.

As part of the coordinated action, raids are being conducted at 12 locations in Bengaluru, 7 in Tumakuru, 5 in Yadgir, 4 in Mangaluru, and 4 in Vijayapura. As per sources, a range of documents, properties, and valuables are being scrutinised as investigators dig deeper into these high-profile cases.

Details of earlier raids

This comes days after the Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths had conducted raids at multiple locations connected to four government officials in disproportionate assets cases on May 8. Several crore worth houses, sites, ornaments, vehicles and household articles disproportionate to their known sources of income, were found at these places, Lokayukta had said.

The raids were carried out simultaneously in all the above places. Sources in the Lokayukta police said many incriminating documents were also found from the locations which were searched.

