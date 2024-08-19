WATCH: Local Congress leader suffers heart attack, collapses on stage while briefing media in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The encircled person collapsed while briefing the media at the Press Club of Bengaluru.

A tragic incident occurred at the Press Club of Bangalore, where a local Congress leader suffered a massive heart attack while addressing the media on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Chandran (63), who served as the President of the Lal Bagh Morning Walkers Association, and was in the midst of a press conference when the incident took place. Chandran had organised the press conference to express support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection to the MUDA scam.

As soon as Chandran collapsed on stage, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Despite the immediate medical attention, he was declared dead by the attending doctor. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing Chandran speaking to the media moments before he collapsed. His sudden death has shocked the local community and his party members, who remember him as a dedicated leader and supporter of the Congress party.

What are early signs and symptoms of heart attack?

According to published clinical research nearly 45% of patients irrespective of gender experienced symptoms like chest pain up to one year before the heart attack. The findings revealed that many individuals exhibited warning signs days, and sometimes even weeks, before the actual attack. On average, patients reported experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue approximately 4 to 6 days before the onset of the heart attack.

More than 50% of patients had prodromal symptoms in the form of chest pain at least 48 hours before the event. These warning signals serve as crucial indicators, offering a window of opportunity for intervention and potentially life-saving actions. Moreover, the study emphasized the importance of recognizing atypical symptoms, particularly among women. Contrary to traditional perceptions, women may not always present with classic chest pain. Instead, they might experience symptoms such as nausea, indigestion, or back pain in the days leading up to a heart attack.

