'Not taking opinion on leadership change in Karnataka': Congress on replacing Siddaramaiah as CM

Putting all speculation to rest, the Congress on Tuesday said that the party is not planning to replace Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka Chief Minister for now. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said, "We are not taking opinion on leadership change in Karnataka."

He further said that MLAs have been advised to discuss their differences in the party forum only.

Surjewala meets Karnataka Congress MLAs

Amid speculations of leadership change and reports of discontent within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Surjewala held meetings with party legislators. However, terming the meetings as an organisational exercise undertaken by both AICC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Surjewala said, any news that is circulated in the media about leadership change is only a "figment of imagination".

"This is a continuous exercise for introspection and development of the state. It is a long exercise.It will happen over a period of a month or a month-and-a-half, during which he will be meeting party legislators, MPs, defeated candidates, District Congress Committee chiefs, before meeting ministers, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," he had said.

What did Kharge had say on the matter?

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made it clear that any decision regarding the post of Chief Minister lies solely with the party high command. Addressing the media, Kharge emphasised that no one outside the top leadership has insight into the high command's internal deliberations. "It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily," he stated.

