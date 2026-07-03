Karnataka launches 'Praja Seva Department' to take govt to people's doorsteps: All you need to know

Bengaluru:

In a major governance initiative aimed at making the administration more accessible, the Karnataka government has announced the creation of a new 'Praja Seva Department', which will focus on receiving and resolving public grievances. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the department will be headed by a minister and supported by a dedicated administrative team to ensure complaints reach the appropriate government authorities without delay. Alongside the new department, the state government will also roll out the 'Praja Seva Abhiyana' (PSA), under which ministers will regularly visit districts to directly interact with citizens and address their concerns.

Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, CM Shivakumar said the government wants to make grievance redressal more efficient and citizen-friendly. "We are starting a new department to listen to people's grievances. I am also assigning the responsibility for this department to a minister. We are calling it the Praja Seva Department (Public Service Department)," Shivakumar said while briefing reporters.

According to the Chief Minister, citizens will be able to submit their grievances through the department, which will ensure that the complaints are forwarded to the concerned government departments for timely action.

IAS officer to oversee administration

The 'Praja Seva Department' will have an IAS officer serving as its Secretary, supported by a team of officials responsible for processing and monitoring complaints. Shivakumar said every application received will be routed to the appropriate authority, including the concerned minister, the District In-Charge Minister, the Deputy Commissioner of the district or any other authorised official. "We will create a system under this department to ensure they are processed," the Chief Minister added.

What is 'Praja Seva Abhiyana'?

As part of the initiative, the Karnataka government will introduce the 'Praja Seva Abhiyana', a statewide outreach programme designed to bring the government closer to the people. Under the campaign, every District In-Charge Minister will be required to visit two Assembly constituencies on the first and third Saturdays of every month. If those days fall on government holidays, the visits will take place on the preceding day.

During these visits, ministers will be accompanied by local MLAs and senior district officials to hear public grievances and facilitate immediate action wherever possible. "All ministers, along with the MLAs of the respective districts and constituencies, will participate. They will go there to respond to people's grievances through this PSA," Shivakumar explained.

Govt departments to set up grievance counters

To ensure that complaints are handled efficiently, counters representing various government departments will be established at the venues where the outreach programme is conducted. Officials from all concerned departments in the respective districts will be required to remain present during the programme to receive applications and respond to public issues.

The government will also inform citizens in advance about the date and venue of the ministerial visits. Application forms will be distributed beforehand in the respective taluks to allow people to fill them out and submit them directly at the designated counters. Citizens may also hand over their applications personally to ministers or local MLAs.

Why is Karnataka introducing this department?

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Shivakumar said the objective is to reverse the traditional system in which citizens travel to Bengaluru to seek solutions to their problems. "Instead of people travelling to Bengaluru, waiting here, and submitting their grievances, the government itself should go to their doorstep," the CM said. He added that every District In-Charge Minister will spend at least two days every month visiting Assembly constituencies within their districts to ensure public grievances are heard locally. The Chief Minister also said he would personally undertake similar visits to selected taluks from time to time.

What the initiative aims to achieve

The creation of the 'Praja Seva Department' and the launch of the 'Praja Seva Abhiyana' are aimed at strengthening grassroots governance by improving direct interaction between citizens and the administration. The initiative seeks to reduce delays in grievance redressal, enhance accountability among government departments and make public services more accessible across Karnataka, as per officials.

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