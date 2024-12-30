Karnataka: Jilted lover blows himself up with gelatin sticks in front of girl's house

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

A 21-year-old youth died after he allegedly blew himself up with a gelatin stick in front of the house of a girl with whom he was in love in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at Kalenahalli village of Mandya district on early Sunday morning after the girl's family rejected him.

Youth was in relationship with minor girl

According to police, deceased Ramachandra, a resident of a neighbouring village in Nagamangala taluk, was in a relationship with a minor girl and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with the girl last year. He was also arrested in the case and spent three months in jail as an under-trial.

After being released from jail, the man reached a compromise with the girl's family, and the case was dismissed in court. However, despite this, he continued to maintain contact with the girl and continued their relationship, said police.

The girl's family, on the other hand, had intentions to marry her off to someone else once she reached the legal age, as per a senior police officer.

Ramachandra was upset with girl's family for rejecting him

As per a police officer, Ramachandra was allegedly upset with the family of the girl for rejecting him. Suddenly on Sunday, he reached in front of the minor girl's house and detonated the gelatin stick he carried with him and the explosion claimed his life on the spot.

Based on the complaint from the deceased person's family, calling it a suspicious death, a case has been registered, police said. His family was in the quarrying business and that's how he got access to gelatin stick, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

