Karnataka: Three die as wall of house collapses due to heavy rains in Shiggaon

Karnataka wall collapse: Three people, including two children, have died after the wall of a house collapsed owing to heavy rain in Madapura village of Karnataka's Shiggaon Assembly Constituency, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"As a result of the continuous rain in Haveri district, it was very sad to hear the news that three people, including two children, died after a house wall collapsed in Madapura village of Savanur taluk of Shiggaon Assembly Constituency," Bommai said in a post on 'X' on Friday.

Asking the Karnataka government to ensure treatment for those injured, Bommai said, "Three more people were seriously injured in this incident and the state government should provide proper treatment to them. I request that the family of the deceased be given appropriate compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

"May the Lord grant peace to the soul of the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured," he added. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshina Kannada district has announced the closure of National Highway 275 between Sampaje and Madikeri due to the possibility of landslides and rock falls.

Precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall

The restriction will be in place from July 18 to July 22, every day from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the next day, as a precautionary measure. All types of vehicles, except emergency services and disaster-related work, are prohibited from travelling on this route during these hours.

The district administration has taken this measure to ensure the safety of travellers and prevent any potential accidents. Commuters are requested to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly. Meanwhile, four people were killed and three others went missing in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka, a senior officer said. The landslide occurred near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66 on Tuesday.

