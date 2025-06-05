Karnataka High Court takes suo motu cognisance of Bengaluru stampede, hearing later today The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 and injured 56 people during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations. The matter will be heard at 2.30 PM today.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the tragic stampede that took place outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, leaving 11 people dead and at least 56 injured. The court will hear the matter at 2.30 pm. The incident occurred during celebrations marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win, where thousands had gathered in anticipation of the team’s public appearance.

High Court steps in, AG promises action

The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi by an advocate seeking judicial intervention. Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, assured the court that all necessary steps were being taken and a detailed factual report would be submitted. “This is not an adversarial matter. We are as concerned as any citizen of the state. We will present what has been done and are open to any suggestions,” Shetty told the bench.

Police complaints filed against CM, top officials

In the aftermath of the incident, multiple complaints have been filed by activists and political representatives. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park Police Station under Section 106 of the IPC, naming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials for alleged negligence.

Separately, Lohith Hanumanpura, State Youth President of Aam Aadmi Party-Karnataka, lodged a complaint seeking an FIR against the KSCA and the CEO of the stadium.

Govt to issue SOP for mega events

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday announced that the government will soon formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for large public events, meetings, and celebrations to avoid such tragedies in the future. “Aimed at preventing such incidents, the home department will frame a new SOP. Police directives will be mandatory for all mega gatherings going forward,” he said. Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives in the incident. Of the 56 injured, 46 have been discharged after treatment, while 10 remain hospitalised. Doctors have said their condition is stable.

Magisterial probe ordered

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday and ordered a magisterial inquiry led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner. Parameshwara stated that if any lapses are identified, strict action will be taken. “Such deaths are painful, especially when young people in their 20s who came to celebrate lost their lives. This should never happen again. We will act firmly,” he added.

