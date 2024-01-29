Karnataka: Hanuman flag removed by authorities in Keragodu village, police use force to quell unrest | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A 'Hanuma dwaja', a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman’s portrait, was removed by the authorities from a 108-ft-tall flag post at Keragodu village in Karnataka’s Mandya leading to tense moments on Sunday (January 28). A heavy deployment of police personnel was made as a precautionary measure when people from the village and its surroundings, along with members of the BJP, JD(S), and Bajrang Dal, gathered at the place to protest against the removal of the flag. The incident led to a political confrontation between the Congress government and the Opposition. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to quell the unrest.

The police along with the administration replaced the Hanuma dwaja with the National flag on the flagpole.

What actually happened?

An official and the police sources suggested that the residents of Keragodu and 12 neighbouring villages, along with some organisations, had funded the installation of the flag post near Rangamandira. BJP and JD(S) workers were reportedly actively involved in the move.

They raised a saffron flag featuring Hanuman's image. Some people opposed the move and filed a complaint with the administration, acting on which the taluk panchayat executive officer directed the gram panchayat officials to remove the flag.

Several villagers, including a significant number of women, vehemently protested against the removal.

Tensions on Sunday morning

Tension prevailed on Sunday morning which led to a heated exchange between the police and protesting villagers as the police removed the saffron flag in the presence of senior district officials.

Some protestors chanted slogans against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and Mandya Congress MLA Ganiga Ravikumar.

What did the protestors do?

The protestors refused to relent and affixed a flex board featuring a portrait of Lord Ram along with a smaller saffron flag at the base of the flagpole. Attempts to resist removal were made when the police intervened.

Slogans of “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman” were chanted.

Police remove protestors

The police forcibly removed the protestors by late afternoon, and again resorted to a mild lathi charge. After the incident, the police and administration raised the Tricolour on the flagpole from where Hanuma dwaja was earlier removed.

CM Siddaramaiah reacts

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a 'bhagwa dwaja' (saffron flag) had been raised instead of hoisting the National flag. "It is not right. I have asked (the authorities concerned) to hoist the national flag,” he said.

Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy clarified that the flagpole's location falls under the panchayat's jurisdiction, and permission was obtained to hoist the national flag, which was done on Republic Day, "but it was replaced by another flag that evening".

"There may be politics behind it (the installation of the Hanuman flag replacing the National Flag). I don't know who is behind it...This country works under democracy and the Constitution. "Tomorrow they may say they want to hoist the flag (saffron flag) in front of the DC's office. Can it be allowed? If it is permitted at one place, it will extend to other places. This is the only reservation," he said.

"We are not here to hurt our youth. I have spoken to officials, police and youths. We are ready to install the Hanuman flag at a private place or near a temple. We will support them. We too are Rama Bhaktas," he added.

BJP reacts

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka slammed the Congress government for the move and described it as “anti-Hindu stance”, stating that the Hanuma dwaja was raised with the gram panchayat's approval.

"What was the need for police action? Why didn't the administration speak to the villagers? There was a gram panchayat resolution to allow the flag,” he said/.

Ashoka visited the Keragodu village along with other BJP leaders who tried to march towards the flagpole, however, they too were detained and taken away by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

