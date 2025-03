Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into police role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case The Karnataka government has withdrawn the CID probe into the alleged role of police personnel in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case.

The Criminal Investigation Department was earlier assigned to investigate possible protocol violations by police personnel at the Bengaluru International Airport in connection with the case.

However, the state Home Ministry has now revoked the order, effectively halting the investigation.