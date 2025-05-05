Karnataka govt begins door-to-door caste survey to gather detailed data on SC communities The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the caste census, CM Siddaramaiah said that by May 17, 101 sub-castes falling under the Scheduled Caste will be counted in the state.

The Karnataka government has started a statewide door-to-door survey from today (May 5) to collect detailed data about Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, including their sub-castes, education level and economic status, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that by May 17, by May 17, the state government will complete the enumeration of 101 sub-castes under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

All about door-to-door caste survey

The 60-day survey, which began on Monday, aims to assist the Karnataka government in making decisions regarding internal reservations among different sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

The exercise is being conducted by a commission chaired by retired High Court judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das.

As per reports, around 60,000 enumerators, mostly school teachers and Anganwadi workers, will collect data across the state over the next two months. Each enumerator will cover roughly 130 households, using a specially developed mobile app to record information such as caste, sub-caste, education, occupation, and employment status.

To ensure data security, the app will be operational only between 6 am and 6 pm, after which it will automatically lock. Data gathered will be uploaded in real-time to a centralized and secure server.

Approximately 6,000 Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) will supervise the exercise, carrying out random household visits to verify the accuracy and authenticity of the data collection process.

According to the 2015 caste census, the Scheduled Caste population in Karnataka was estimated at 1.09 crore, making up about 18.2 per cent of the total population. The current exercise aims to update this data and evaluate how effectively government schemes are reaching different SC sub-castes.

