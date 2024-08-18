Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru

Karnataka: Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru

Karnataka news: Karnataka Health Minister said that five cases of Zika virus have been detected in the Jigani area between August 4 to August 15.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:59 IST
Karnataka news, Five Zika virus cases in Bengaluru, Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru, Karnatak
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka: Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru.

Karnataka news: Five cases of Zika virus were detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said today (August 18). According to him, from August 4 to 15, five cases of Zika virus have been detected in Jigani in Bengaluru.

"After the first case was detected, tests were conducted in the surrounding areas and five cases of Zika infection were found. Accordingly, containment has been done," he told media.

The Minister said Zika too has simple symptoms and its treatment is similar to dengue.

66 cases of Zika virus infection found in Pune 

At least 66 cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune city in the last two months, civic officials said on Tuesday. Four of these patients died, but the cause in each case was not the Zika infection, a senior health official told media.

Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said. The first case of Zika virus infection in the city this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor in the Erandwane area tested positive. Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter too tested positive for the infection.

"The 66 cases include four deaths, but these deaths were not due to Zika but comorbidities the patients were suffering from such as cardiac issues, liver ailments, old age. Their reports came positive for the virus from the NIV (National Institute of Virology) after death," the health department official said.

Related Stories
Karnataka government puts circular on hold ordering suspension of all transactions with SBI, PNB

Karnataka government puts circular on hold ordering suspension of all transactions with SBI, PNB

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be prosecuted in land scam case, CMO says no communication yet

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to be prosecuted in land scam case, CMO says no communication yet

'Most corrupt govt in history': BJP calls for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

'Most corrupt govt in history': BJP calls for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

MUDA land scam: Siddaramaiah calls Governor's decision 'anti-Constitution', to move high court

MUDA land scam: Siddaramaiah calls Governor's decision 'anti-Constitution', to move high court

Weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

Weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest as Guv grants sanction to prosecute CM in Muda case

Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest as Guv grants sanction to prosecute CM in Muda case

These four patients were aged between 68 and 78. The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department would, nonetheless, send their reports to the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government, the official added.

"So far, no death due to Zika has been reported in the country," he said.

Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus. The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit dengue and chikungunya infections.

"The PMC health department is conducting surveillance. As a precautionary measure, it is taking measures such as fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes," the statement added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement