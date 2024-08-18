Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka: Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru.

Karnataka news: Five cases of Zika virus were detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said today (August 18). According to him, from August 4 to 15, five cases of Zika virus have been detected in Jigani in Bengaluru.

"After the first case was detected, tests were conducted in the surrounding areas and five cases of Zika infection were found. Accordingly, containment has been done," he told media.

The Minister said Zika too has simple symptoms and its treatment is similar to dengue.

At least 66 cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune city in the last two months, civic officials said on Tuesday. Four of these patients died, but the cause in each case was not the Zika infection, a senior health official told media.

Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said. The first case of Zika virus infection in the city this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor in the Erandwane area tested positive. Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter too tested positive for the infection.

"The 66 cases include four deaths, but these deaths were not due to Zika but comorbidities the patients were suffering from such as cardiac issues, liver ailments, old age. Their reports came positive for the virus from the NIV (National Institute of Virology) after death," the health department official said.

These four patients were aged between 68 and 78. The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department would, nonetheless, send their reports to the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government, the official added.

"So far, no death due to Zika has been reported in the country," he said.

Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus. The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit dengue and chikungunya infections.

"The PMC health department is conducting surveillance. As a precautionary measure, it is taking measures such as fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes," the statement added.