FIR against Virat Kohli co-owned restaurant, 4 other establishments for operating beyond permitted hours

Image Source : ZOMATO FIR against One8 Commune

An FIR was registered against the manager One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, and four other establishments for allegedly being operational beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday (July 9). A special drive was conducted on July 6 following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am, they said.

What did the police say?

According to the police, when a sub-inspector of Cubbon Park police station, who was on patrolling duty, visited One8 Commune at around 1.20 am, he found that the manager was allegedly still operating the pub.

"After we received complaints that certain pubs and hotels were operating beyond the permitted time, a special drive was carried out on the night of July six," a police officer said.

"Based on the violations found, we have registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune and four other establishments under the Karnataka Police Act for violation at Cubbon Park police station ," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

