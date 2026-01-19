Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao's controversial video with women goes viral; CM Siddaramaiah orders probe Karnataka: In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Rao was seen cuddling and kissing different women inside his chamber during his office hours. Though it must be noted that this is an old video.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ordered an investigation after a purported video of Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao went viral on social media, showing him in compromising position with women inside his chamber. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he has directed officials to take appropriate action in the case.

"I came to know about this matter only this morning. I have ordered an inquiry, and strict action will be taken in this case. No matter who it is or what position they hold, no one is above the law. I have ordered an investigation, and appropriate action will be taken in this matter," the chief minister said.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Rao was seen cuddling and kissing different women inside his chamber during his office hours. Though it must be noted that this is an old video, and India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of it.

Rao issues clarification, defends himself

Issuing a clarification, the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer defended himself and called the video morphed. He also visited Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, saying he has explained the situation to him.

According to Rao, he was posted in Belagavi eight years ago, as he said he would discuss the issue with his advocate and take action accordingly.

"I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it," he said. "I am shocked. It is all fabricated, lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it."

BJP takes pot shots at Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the opportunity to attack the Congress government in Karnataka, calling the entire incident "disgraceful" and an "inexcusable crime". Party MLA S Suresh Kumar even alleged that Rao's name and position was used to smuggle gold in the state.

"Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department. The act committed by this senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt," the former minister said.

