Karnataka declared ‘Naxal free’ after last maoist surrenders in Udupi

Image Source : PTI Karnataka declared 'Naxal free' (Representative image)

Last Naxalite of Karnataka, Lakshmi, unconditionally surrendered on Sunday in front of Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari and Superintendent of Police Arun K. The state is now declared 'Naxalite free'. As the police, Lakshmi has three cases at Amasebail and Shankaranarayana police stations in Kundapur Taluk in the Udupi district. However, upon surrendering, she requested authorities to relieve her of all charges.

Lakshmi was accompanied by the State Naxal Surrender Committee member Sripal and her husband Salim, a former Naxalite who had surrendered in 2020 in Andhra Pradesh.

Seven lakh 'surrender package' will be given to Lakshmi

Lakshmi has surrendered considering the surrender committee and surrender package policy of the state government. DC Vidya Kumari said Lakshmi comes under the 'A' category candidate for surrender, and as a surrender package norm the Naxalites coming under this category are entitled to get Rs 7 lakh.

Lakshmi further thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the generous surrender package and appealed to the district administration to relieve her of all charges laid against her. "I tried to get in touch with the district officials and wanted to surrender after the Karnataka government had announced the surrender protocol and package, but it had not happened for some reason. Now that the surrender committee was formed, my surrender has been facilitated," Lakshmi told journalists after her surrender.

'A' category Naxalite

The 'A' category has been denominated for the Naxals originating from Karnataka state. "The surrender packages will be given in phases extending to three years, and in addition, depending on the core capacity of the Naxals who surrendered, facilities like education, rehabilitation, and employment will be offered," said DC Kumari.

Sripal of the State Surrender Committee, told the journalists present that the committee had recommended to the government to expeditiously dispose of the cases filed against the surrendered Naxalites, helping them to lead a normal life in society. "Due to the efforts of the Committee, 22 Naxal activists have surrendered in 2025 so far and Lakshimi happens to be the last one in the state to surrender. Karnataka is now a 'Naxal-free' state," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)