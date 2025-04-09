Karnataka: 51-year-old man arrested for raping, impregnating teenage daughter Karnataka horror: As per police reports, based on the victim's mother's complaint at the police station, a case of rape and threat was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the accused father was also arrested.

Karnataka horror: On Wednesday (April 9), a man was arrested for raping and impregnating his minor daughter. The matter came to light on Monday (April 7) after the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by her mother after she complained of swelling in her legs. After scanning and blood tests, the doctor confirmed to the victim's mother that her daughter was 31 weeks pregnant. When the woman confronted her daughter, she revealed that her 51-year-old father was allegedly sexually abusing and raping her over the past one year when no one was at home. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone in the family, a senior police officer said.

"Based on the victim's mother's complaint at Mulagund police station, we registered a case of rape and threat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused father on Tuesday," he said.

Victim will go through medical tests

The girl has been given counselling, and further decision will be taken after a thorough medical examination, police said. The victim has an elder sister aged 20 who is working as a nurse at a hospital and a younger brother who is studying in class 5, police said, adding further investigation is underway in this regard.