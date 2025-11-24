Karnataka Congress on edge: More DK loyalists make a beeline to Delhi to push for leadership change When questioned about the leadership row, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge maintained that the party’s high command would take the final call on any change in the state’s top post.

Bengaluru:

A political storm is brewing in Karnataka as signs of growing dissent emerge within the ruling Congress. Sources close to the DK Shivakumar camp indicated that 8–10 Congress MLAs are expected to reach Delhi late tonight, a move seen as an attempt to intensify pressure on the party high command for a leadership change. The group is reportedly pushing for Shivakumar to be made Chief Minister as part of the rotational arrangement earlier discussed within the party.

Several DK camp lawmakers, including Iqbal Hussain, HC Balkrishna, Mahesh Tammannavar, Nayana Motamma, Sharath Bacchegowda, Anand Kadaluru and Basavraj Shivganga, are already camping in Delhi.

Adding to the heightened political buzz, a group of Naga saints visited Shivakumar’s residence, with one saint from Kashi reportedly blessing him with the Chief Ministerial role.

High command to take final call, says Kharge

When questioned about the leadership row, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge maintained that the party’s high command would take the final call on any change in the state’s top post.

“I have nothing to say. You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it,” he said.

BJP rebukes ‘tamasha’ in Karnataka Congress

On Kharge’s statement and row over potential leadership change, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said the logjam depicts ‘helplessness’ of the Congress chief as he was not able to take decision.

"It's a big joke. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, after meeting all the senior ministers, MLAs sitting there in Bengaluru, issuing a statement that he can't take any decision, clearly shows his helplessness. Being the AICC President, it clearly shows the amount of power he enjoys sitting in Delhi. So the fact remains, nobody wants to resolve the issue. Everybody wants this infighting to be continued,” he said.

Vijayendra said people in the state were ‘upset’ with the government as their concerns remain unaddressed amid turmoil in the government.

“The only question the BJP is asking is that the farmers across the state are really in distress. Sugarcane growers are demanding compensation... But nothing has been addressed by CM Siddaramaiah. Because of the 'natak' and 'tamasha' that is going on in Karnataka, the people, common man and farmers, are getting upset with the ruling Congress government,” he added.

