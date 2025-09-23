Karnataka CM writes to Azim Premji seeking access through Bengaluru Wipro Campus to ease traffic congestion The Chief Minister proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and adequate security arrangements.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji, seeking access through its campus to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near Iblur junction in Bengaluru.

What did the Karnataka CM propose?

In a letter dated September 19, the Chief Minister highlighted that traffic snarls during peak hours are severely impacting mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life. He proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and adequate security arrangements.

"One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister further urged Wipro to engage with government officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest, saying that the support will enhance commuter experience and make Bengaluru more efficient and livable.

Offices end WFH from October 1

This comes as Bengaluru is once again in the spotlight for its traffic troubles, and the situation may soon become even more difficult for daily commuters. The city, already known for long hours spent on the road, could face a heavier rush starting October 1. Several private companies based along Outer Ring Road (ORR) have decided to end work-from-home and hybrid arrangements, making full-time office attendance compulsory.

While the move is intended to boost productivity, it has also raised concerns about how the city’s already congested roads will cope with the added pressure. Many employees fear longer travel times and increased stress, while some are questioning whether the traffic department has been made aware of this shift.

A Reddit user noted, “WFO Mandatory from 1st Oct, prepare for Traffic woes. A bunch of offices on the ORR have announced Mandatory work from the office starting from 1st October. They’re tying this to performance and salary. Be prepared for the increase in traffic starting from 1st October. I’m not even sure if the Bengaluru Traffic Police has been informed about this change and increase in density of vehicles on the roads."

People in the comments section expressed worries and were already concerned about the traffic snarls and prolonged commute time.

