Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sets deadline to fix Bengaluru’s pothole crisis Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given officials a strict deadline of October 31 to complete the repair of all Bengaluru roads.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (September 20) directed officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to complete all road repair works in the city within a month. He made it clear that Chief Engineers will be held accountable if the deadline is not met. The CM stressed that no compromise on quality would be tolerated, warning of strict action against lapses.

Rs 750 crore allocated for repairs

Addressing reporters after a high-level meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and GBA officials, Siddaramaiah announced that Rs 750 crore has been earmarked for road repair. According to him, around 6,000 potholes have already been filled, but nearly 8,000 are still awaiting repairs. "I will hold two meetings in the coming month to monitor progress," he said.

DCM Shivakumar backs CM’s directive

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also heads the Urban Development and Bengaluru portfolio, confirmed that the Chief Minister has set October 31 as the strict deadline for fixing all city roads. "Officials have been instructed to close all existing potholes immediately. With the cooperation of citizens, police, and public authorities, we have identified 10,000 potholes in Bengaluru," he said.

He further revealed that police officers will be tasked with maintaining records of pothole locations, and any public complaint regarding a pothole must be acted upon swiftly. "After the monsoon ends, the CM has directed us to prepare a separate plan for long-term improvements," Shivakumar added.

Public outcry over potholes

The state government’s action comes amidst growing public frustration. Recently, BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji posted on X that he was considering moving out of Bellandur’s Outer Ring Road due to poor road conditions. Similarly, the Peenya Industries Association warned that several companies might relocate to neighboring states with better infrastructure if Bengaluru’s roads are not improved.

Rains worsen the crisis

Acknowledging the challenge, Shivakumar said heavy rainfall had aggravated the pothole situation. Drawing comparisons, he remarked, "There are potholes in every city of the country. But only Bengaluru makes headlines because our media is free and highlights these issues more openly than in other states."

Shivakumar’s personal commitment

While focusing on Bengaluru’s road crisis, Shivakumar also reiterated his deep connection to his home district Ramanagara, stating, "I was born here, I will live here, and I will die here. My only priority is to empower the people of this soil."

The state government now faces the uphill task of not only meeting the October 31 repair deadline but also restoring public trust in its ability to fix Bengaluru’s long-standing road woes.'