'No proposal before govt': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismisses reports on Muslim quota

Muslim quota row: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed media reports claiming that the state government was considering a proposal for Muslim reservation in jobs, calling the reports "another new lie. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement clarified that there has been a demand for reservation but "there is no such proposal before the government in this regard."

This clarification comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the issue of reservations for Muslims in Karnataka.

CMO statement on Muslim quota

"Reports have been published in some media that a proposal to give reservations to Muslims in jobs is before the government. It is true that there has been a demand for reservations. However, it has been clarified that there is no proposal before the government in this regard," the CMO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proposed 4% quota under category-2B would have increased the total reservation for public works contracts in Karnataka to 47%. Currently, the state reserves 43% of government contracts for particular social groups: 24% for SC/ST contractors, 4% for category-1 OBCs, and 15% for category-2A OBCs.

What are claims?

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka said, "Siddaramaiah's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, along with Housing and Wakf Minister BJ Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Muslim legislators, had submitted a letter on August 24, requesting 4% reservation for Muslims in contracts."

He further said that Siddaramaiah had directed the finance department to review the proposal on the same day, reportedly also supporting an amendment to the Karnataka Public Procurement Transparency (KTPP) Act related to the matter.

He said, "You have approved the amendment to the KTPP Act regarding the matter. Despite all these letters and approvals, you are lying and claiming that there is no proposal for Muslim reservation in contracts before the government. Do you have any sense of integrity or morality?' Ashok also accused the CM of misleading the public by rejecting the proposal for Muslim reservation in contracts.

