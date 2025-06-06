Karnataka CM's political secretary K Govindaraj removed from post amid Bengaluru stampede outrage Bengaluru Stampede: Notably, K Govindraj's removal comes days after the death of 11 people in the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Bengaluru:

In a latest development to the row over Bengaluru stampede, K Govindaraj was on Friday relieved from the post of Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, as per a state government notification. Govindraj's removal comes days after the death of 11 people in the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Taking strong action after the unfortunate incident, the Bengaluru Police suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda. In a latest night development, senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh named as the city police commissioner.

Govindaraj denies reports of him advising CM against victory parade

Earlier in the day, K Govindaraj denied reports suggesting that he advised the chief minister against holding a victory parade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players from the airport to Vidhana Soudha.

He stated that his words were misinterpreted and who is he to advise the chief minister on this matter?

Govindaraj said that he had no role in decisions related to the cricket celebration and further distanced himself from the controversy by stating, "I would be the last person to advise anything on cricket, since I head the Karnataka Olympic Association."

Bengaluru stampede: Nikhil Sosale moved Karnataka HC challenging his arrest

Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, approached the Karnataka High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede that was reported near the M Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB's victory celebrations. Attorney General says that this morning, the accused Nikhil was arrested while he was on his way to Dubai. Let the investigation go on. Arrest is only if required, he added.

BJP, Congress lock horns over Bengaluru stampede

In the meantime, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the recent stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives. His remarks came after the BJP accused the Congress-led state government of making the police a "scapegoat" in the incident.

CM Siddaramaiah said the state government has already taken action against officials who were found to be "visibly responsible" and "negligent in their duty."

"They are doing it for politics. I don't do politics. We have taken action against those who were visibly responsible and found to be negligent in their duty," the Chief Minister said here.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accused the state government of only acting when pressure was put on them. "The state government has acted only after coming under pressure... Action has been taken against RCB and the Karnataka Cricket Association. Yesterday, the Chief Minister suddenly suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and five other officials," Vijayendra said.

Blaming senior state cabinet members, including CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, and state home minister G Parameshwara for the stampede, he demanded an investigation into their actions.