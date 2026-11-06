Karnataka claims E20 contains over 30% ethanol, minister cites lab tests; compensation sought

The Karnataka government on Friday alleged that E20 petrol samples collected from various fuel stations of different companies across the state contain ethanol at levels above the prescribed 20 per cent blending limit. Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said tests conducted at different NABL-accredited laboratories revealed unusually high ethanol concentrations in petrol supplied by several major oil companies.

Under the state government's Operation Nikhar campaign, E20 (a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol) samples from major fuel brands were collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

According to the minister, laboratory testing revealed ethanol concentrations of 31.2 per cent in Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) petrol and 30.5 per cent in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petrol.

The government has alleged that the findings raise serious concerns about fuel quality, consumer protection and compliance with ethanol-blending regulations.

What laboratory tests revealed on ethanol levels in petrol

Arshad said petrol samples collected from different fuel stations were sent for testing at NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratories after concerns emerged over the quality of fuel being supplied to consumers.

The following ethanol concentrations were reportedly recorded in the samples:

Oil company Petrol variant

Ethanol content

IOCL MS 31.2% HPCL MS-Power 30.5% HPCL MS 27.0% BPCL MS-Speed 26.5% Nayara MS 26.1% Shell MS 25.5% BPCL MS 24.2% BPCL MS 22.6% HPCL MS 22.4% IOCL MS 20.8% Nayara MS 20.6% BPCL MS 19.9% MRPL MS 19.2% Shell MS 13.5%

The minister said the samples were collected from different locations across Karnataka and that the findings indicated significant variations in ethanol concentrations among fuel samples.

Minister questions oil companies

Arshad alleged that when petrol samples were initially sent to oil companies' laboratories, including those of Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, the reports did not disclose the ethanol percentage despite the minister claiming that such testing was mandatory.

He said the omission raised concerns about transparency and possible attempts to conceal excessive ethanol blending from consumers.

Following these concerns, the state government collected fresh samples from different petrol pumps in accordance with the prescribed procedures and sent them to independent accredited laboratories for testing.

The minister alleged that the findings suggested possible consumer deception and called for greater accountability from oil companies.

'Consumers bearing the cost'

Arshad said that while oil companies were reporting substantial profits, consumers were potentially bearing the financial burden of reduced vehicle mileage and increased maintenance and repair costs.

According to the minister, implementing higher ethanol-blending policies without upgrading the necessary infrastructure and systems could create serious concerns regarding fuel quality, vehicle compatibility and consumer protection.

Karnataka government demands compensation over damage to vehicles

The Karnataka government has called upon the Union Ministers for Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas to clarify the situation and publicly disclose the actual ethanol content in fuel supplied to consumers.

The state government also called for strict action against IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and other oil companies found supplying petrol with ethanol concentrations exceeding the prescribed limits. It has also demanded pump-level audits of fuel quality across the state, with the findings made public.

The minister further proposed establishing an E20-related compensation fund for consumers whose vehicles have allegedly suffered damage due to ethanol-blended fuel, with a time-bound claims process based on verification by authorised service centres.

Inspections to continue

The Karnataka government said it would continue inspections and testing across the state and make the findings public.

Under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, the state government has authorised designated officials to take action against irregularities in the supply and distribution of fuel.

These officials include the Commissioner of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Legal Metrology Department officials, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars and police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or above.

The government said these officials would continue to exercise their powers to address alleged malpractice and ensure compliance with fuel quality regulations.

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