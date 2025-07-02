Karnataka Cabinet approves renaming of Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North The proposal was cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah atop Nandi Hills. Bengaluru Rural currently comprises four taluks—Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district to 'Bengaluru North'. The proposal was cleared during a cabinet meeting held in the scenic setting of Nandi Hills which was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru Rural district currently comprises four taluks — Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala — which have seen rapid infrastructure and industrial development in recent years. "We have renamed Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

Bengaluru's bifurcation in 1986

In 1986, Bengaluru was bifurcated into Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. In 2007, Ramanagara district was carved out of Bengaluru Rural. In May this year, the cabinet renamed Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.

Siddaramaiah added that the cabinet has also approved renaming Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapura district, bordering Andhra Pradesh, as ‘Bhagyanagar’, noting that Bagepalli is a Telugu name.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's division claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also dismissed the BJP's claims of internal rift in the state government, calling the allegations "lies" and reaffirming that his government would complete the full five-year term. Speaking after visiting the Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Siddaramaiah said, "What the BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know how to speak the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together." "Our government will remain for five years like a rock, as I told you in Mysore. BJP people are daydreaming," he added.

