Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah says Congress likely to announce candidates anytime today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Congress decided to give Sandur ticket to Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife Annapurna while candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna will be decided later. He noted that the party has made all necessary preparations for the November 13 Assembly bypolls in these segments.

To a question on demands to give the Channapatna ticket to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother and former Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh, the CM said, "his name is also there, let's see what will be decided."

Both Shivakumar and Suresh have said that there is pressure on them to field the latter as Congress candidate from Channapatna.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of papers is October 30.

The bypolls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives -- E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) -- to Lok Sabha in May elections.

"We have made all the preparations (for bypolls), probably candidates may be announced today. The Sandur candidate has been decided, we will give the ticket to Tukaram's wife.

Candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna are likely to be decided today," Siddaramaiah said.

While the BJP has already announced its candidates for Sandur and Shiggaon segments, the party has ceded the high profile Channapatna seat to its alliance partner JD(S), which is yet to announce its candidate.

Asked about speculations that BJP leader CP Yogeeshwara, who resigned as MLC on Monday, joining Congress and contesting from Channapatna, Siddaramaiah said, "I haven't spoken to him. Our president (state Congress president Shivakumar) is from Channapatna region, let's see what he decides. I have said the ticket should be given to a suitable candidate. He will discuss and decide."

Further responding to a question, will Congress induct Yogeeshwara into the party, he said, "whoever comes accepting the Congress' ideology, we will take them in."

(With Inputs from PTI)