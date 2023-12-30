Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother Vikram arrested in tree felling case

Karnataka news: Karnataka Police today (December 30) arrested the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha. Vikram Simha was arrested in tree felling case by the police.

Vikram Simha is accused of cutting around 126 trees near his house without the permission of the forest department.

After this incident came to light last week, an FIR was registered against Vikram Simha on the complaint of the Forest Department.

A joint team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests (Hassan), Dr Prabhugouda Biradar, the Investigation Officer, with the help and assistance of ACP (Crime cell), Bengaluru, arrested Simha from Bengaluru. “The accused is being taken to Hassan-Belur for further necessary action as per law,” the Forest Department said today.

More details are awaited in this regard.

