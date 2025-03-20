Karnataka Bandh on March 22: Will schools, colleges and govt offices be closed? Check what's open, what’s shut Karnataka Bandh: The 12-hour shutdown will start from 6 am and will continue till 6 pm. The Karnataka Bandh is likely to disrupt public transport, cab services, and daily activities across the state.

Karnataka Bandh will be observed on March 22, as pro-Kannada organisations have called a statewide bandh on Saturday to stage a demonstration protest against linguistic tensions in Belagavi and the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Bill. As per the updates from the protesters, the 12-hour shutdown will start from 6 am and will continue till 6 pm. The Karnataka Bandh is likely to disrupt public transport, cab services, and daily activities across the state.

Karnataka Bandh: Why is it called?

The protesters have called the Karnataka Bandh in response to the alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor by pro-Marathi groups in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.

The bandh has been called to oppose the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which proposes to divide Bengaluru into multiple administrative zones.

The bandh has also been called due to concerns over Kannadigas not getting adequate employment in key industries.

Karnataka Bandh: Will Bengaluru be closed on March 22?

Yes, Bengaluru is likely to witness major disruptions due to the Karnataka bandh on March 22. Even as there are no official orders on closures, multiple transport and business associations have extended their support, indicating possible shutdowns.

Karnataka Bandh: What's closed?

Due to the Karnataka Bandh, the BMTC and KSRTC services could be affected. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the closure of these services. Moreover, the private cab and auto services are also likely to be impacted, as some unions have extended support to the bandh.

Several schools and colleges have declared a holiday as a precautionary measure. However, the parents and students should check with their respective schools.

As part of the bandh, several markets, shopping complexes, and local stores in areas like Chickpet, KR Market, and Gandhi Bazaar may remain closed.

During the bandh, the state government offices will be open; however, attendance could be low due to transport challenges.

Karnataka Bandh: What's open?