Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Karnataka Assembly bypolls: 3 seats to vote on November 13, results on Nov 23 | Full Schedule

Karnataka bypolls: The three seats going for by-poll are Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur (ST).

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bengaluru Updated on: October 15, 2024 16:45 IST
The image has been used for representative purposes only.
The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Karnataka Assembly bypolls: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for by-election to three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The three seats going for by-poll are Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur (ST). As per the Election Commission, the polling at these three seats will be held on November 13, while counting of votes will take place on November 23. 

India Tv - Karnataka Assembly bypolls

Karnataka Assembly bypolls

Why bypolls were necessitated? 

In Channapatna, the by-election follows the resignation of the sitting MLA HD Kumaraswamy, while in Shiggaon and Sandur, vacancies have arisen due to the resignations of Basavaraj Bommai and E Tukaram respectively. The Election Commission has emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process in the upcoming by-polls.

