Karnataka alters government office hours amid heatwave in northern districts | Check new timings The Karnataka government has revised working hours for government offices in northern districts due to the ongoing heatwave. From April 12 to May 31, 2025, offices in nine affected districts will function from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM instead of the usual 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

​The Karnataka government has revised working hours for government offices in northern districts due to the severe heatwave. Effective from April 12 to May 31, 2025, offices in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Vijayapura, and Bagalkot will operate from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM instead of the usual 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The decision follows a proposal from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which highlighted the difficulties faced by employees in carrying out their duties amid high temperatures. “In light of the concerns raised in the proposal and considering the high temperatures expected in April and May 2025, the government has decided to adjust office timings in these districts,” the order stated.

The directive also emphasised that government employees must continue their duties without interruption during the revised hours. Additionally, in cases of emergency, employees may be required to work beyond these hours if instructed by District Commissioners or Zilla Panchayat Executive Officers.

The heatwave has also affected daily-wage laborers, with construction workers altering their work hours to minimize exposure to peak afternoon temperatures. The Karnataka State Construction and Quarrying Workers Association has urged the Labour Department to provide protective gear, such as hard hats with sunshades and cooling pads, to ensure worker safety.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures in North Interior Karnataka could rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, with isolated heatwaves expected. In response, the government has issued advisories and emergency work guidelines, instructing government employees to continue their duties without disruption. District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Executive Officers may also call on staff to work beyond scheduled hours in case of emergencies.

These measures aim to protect the health and well-being of government employees and labourers during the peak summer months.

(With PTI inputs)