Karnataka: A record collection of Rs 3.07 crore received as donations at Renuka Yellamma Temple | Watch

Bengaluru:

A record collection of Rs 3.07 crore has been received in the form of donations at the Shri Renuka Yellamma Temple on Friday. The Shri Renuka Yellamma Temple is located on the outskirts of the Savadatti Taluk in Belagavi district. The counting of donations received from the Yellamma Temple's donation boxes has been completed. A total donation of Rs 3.07 crore was collected.

This collection comprises Rs 2.78 crore in cash, 100 grams of gold jewelry valued at Rs 16.16 lakh, and 4 kg 547 grams of silver jewelry valued at Rs 12.35 lakh. Donations were also counted last week.

A record amount of donations was collected during the counting process conducted between March 9 and March 12. The counting work was carried out jointly by temple staff and students.