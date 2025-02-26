Is Bengaluru heading towards water crisis? DK Shivakumar says no shortage of drinking water in city Bengaluru water crisis: DK Shivakumar said there is no problem with drinking water in the state, there is sufficient drinking water, and the state government is managing irrigation needs effectively.

Bengaluru: Amid several reports that the city of Bengaluru is heading towards severe water crisis, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said there is no shortage of drinking water in city. Shivakumar, who also handles the water resources department, said that the government is also effectively managing irrigation needs.

"There is no problem with drinking water in the state. We have sufficient drinking water, and we are managing irrigation needs effectively," Shivakumar told ANI. Shivakumar said that at the second All-India Water Resources Ministers' Conference in Udaipur, several important issues related to Karnataka were discussed.

"During the discussions, we addressed the Tungabhadra River issue and expressed our desire to build an alternate dam. The concerned ministers held meetings with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and I personally spoke with Chandra Babu Naidu. We also emphasized the need to remove silt, which is causing significant difficulties in water storage," he said.

Shivakumar mentioned that he had requested a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu to discuss the issue further. He also spoke about the Mekedatu Dam project.

"Since the central government must provide its opinion, it is essential that the project benefits both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While we may be political opponents, the Mekedatu project must be advantageous for both states," he said.

"We also discussed the Almatti Dam on the Krishna River, for which a gazette notification is pending. We have already initiated related work, which will be carried out in stages," he said.

Shivakumar said that plans for interlinking the Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari rivers were discussed as they would benefit all the states involved. The Minor Irrigation Minister also presented project proposals worth Rs14,000 crores. A proposal has been submitted for these projects, he said.

"I have requested all MPs to submit proposals related to their constituencies that will also benefit the state in terms of irrigation projects. Regarding the Upper Bhadra Project, we discussed the current status and were informed about some technical aspects. The Upper Bhadra Project will significantly benefit the state," he said.

On his visit to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, said "I have already been criticised for my visit to Isha Foundation, later today. I have been invited by Sadhguru, so I will be going there. I am a born Hindu who loves all religions, and it does not mean that I am coming close to the BJP. I have not met Amit Shah at all."

He dismissed speculation on social media that he is coming close to the BJP. "I have seen in some of the media and social media, and my friends are calling and asking me whether I am coming close to the BJP. I am a born Congressman, my visit to Maha Kumbh is my belief and I respect all religions. Such speculations do not come even close to me; I don't take BJP's allegations seriously," he said.

