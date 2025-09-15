IAF engineer dies by suicide after jumping from 24th floor of high-rise apartment in Bengaluru A 25-year-old Indian Air Force engineer died by suicide after falling from the 24th floor of a Bengaluru apartment. He was visiting his sister's home at the time of the incident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Bengaluru:

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Indian Air Force engineer died by suicide after falling from the 24th floor of a high-rise apartment in Bengaluru's Prestige Jindal City. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna, who had been serving in the Air Force for the past two years. According to police, Krishna was residing at the Halasuru Military Quarters.

On Sunday evening, he had gone to visit his sister Lakshmi's home. Reports suggest that during a moment of anger, he jumped from the 24th floor of the building which led to his death on the spot. The body of the deceased was taken to Nelamangala Public Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted. Police have registered a case and started further investigation into the matter.

27-year-old techie ends life allegedly over dowry harassment

Last month, a 27-year-old female software professional was found dead at her house in Bengaluru’s Suddaguntepalya. The deceased’s parents filed a complaint with police, stating that their daughter died by suicide after being continuously harassed by her husband's family for dowry.

The deceased, Shilpa, had been married to Praveen for two and a half years. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old child. Before marriage, Shilpa had completed her graduation in engineering and was working as a software engineer at Infosys, while Praveen was employed at Oracle. A year after marriage, they resigned from their jobs and started a food business.

According to the complaint, Praveen's family had initially demanded Rs 15 lakh cash, 150 grams of gold jewelry and household items during the wedding. Although these demands were met, Shilpa's family alleged that the harassment continued, with repeated demands for additional money and valuables. Six months ago, the family claimed they were pressured to give Rs 5 lakh to support Praveen's business.

