IIM-Bangalore student Nilay Patel's mysterious death sparks caste discrimination debate

The death of an Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) student Nilay Kailashbhai Patel has sparked a debate on caste discrimination on the internet. Several posts have weighed on the possibility of the student dying of suicide due to discrimination. Subsequently, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has asked for clarification from IIM-B.

In a post on X, AIOBCSA said, We demand IIM Bangalore to provide clarity on this critical issue. The institution lacks adequate mechanisms to address the concerns of marginalised communities, a matter we have repeatedly highlighted."

Furthermore, the association has also urged the Ministry of Education and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to take immediate action. AIOBCSA further said, "We call upon the Education Minister of India to take immediate action to prevent student suicides and to strengthen institutional support systems for students from marginalised backgrounds."

Notably, Patel, a 29-year-old postgraduate student at the institute was found dead on Sunday after he fell from the second floor. The police have said that the initial investigation points to an accidental fall. They said suicide is unlikely as they could not find any suicide note.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report, which will likely come in three days, to ascertain the cause of death," the police added. According to the available information, Nilay celebrated his 29th birthday with his friends on Saturday. He had allegedly returned to his room after cutting cake in his friend's room a little after midnight and was found lying in the courtyard lawn of the hostel at about 6.30 am on Sunday, the police said.

According to police, he was spotted by the security personnel and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Soon after, IIM-B had put out a condolence message on its X page. "It is with profound sadness that IIM Bangalore shares the news of the untimely passing of our PGP 2023-25 student," read the message. Later, the police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)