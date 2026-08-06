'If India becomes Hindu Rashtra, oppressive social order will return': Yathindra Siddaramaiah stirs row

Bidar:

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah has stirred a massive controversy after he claimed that a 'Hindu Rashtra' would lead to a return of oppressive social order in India, as he took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on Tuesday in Bidar.

Without referring either to the saffron party or the RSS, the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked people to unite to stop communal forces that aim to bring back the oppressive social order in the country through its idea of a 'Hindu Rashtra', while calling for restoring the rights of the deprived section.

"If India becomes a Hindu Rashtra, an oppressive social order will return. That is why communal forces are using religion as a tool to suppress us, and we must fight against it. This should be a very important part of our Ahinsa movement," the Karnataka minister said.

"Only if we do this can we remain united, safeguard our political strength, assert our rights, uplift every section of our community, and work for their welfare. These are the goals our elders wanted us to carry forward, and that is what I wanted to say on this occasion," he added.

Neither the BJP, nor the RSS have reacted to Yathindra's remarks as of now.

Meanwhile, this not the first time when Yathindra has issued such a statement. Last month, he had stirred another controversy after claiming that the RSS cannot be equated with the Hindu religion and the country. He had said that the RSS has always opposed the essence of Hinduism, defending Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge to bring the organisation under a formal registration framework.

"Should we remain silent if they do wrong things in the name of Hindu Dharma? Should they be given exemption from all laws just because they talk about Hindu Dharma? What if other religious organisations too ask for exemptions, stating that they too are doing religious work?" Yathindra, who is an MLC in Karnataka, had said back then.

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