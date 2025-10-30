'I paid bribes everywhere': Bengaluru father's painful account after losing daughter Ex BPCL officer K Sivakumar’s emotional post shows the deep-rooted corruption and insensitivity in civic and police departments in Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

A retired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) officer from Bengaluru has shared a painful account of the corruption he faced while completing formalities after the death of his only daughter, moving thousands online.The man, identified as K Sivakumar, a former Chief Financial Officer of BPCL, reportedly shared an emotional post on LinkedIn describing how he was forced to pay bribes to officials and staff at every stage after the sudden death of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya. Akshaya, who had worked at Goldman Sachs for eight years and held an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, died of a brain hemorrhage on September 18, 2025.

‘I paid bribes everywhere’

In his now-deleted post, Sivakumar wrote that he had to pay bribes to the ambulance staff, police officers, crematorium workers, and officials at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. “Recently my only child passed away at age 34. The amount of open bribe being asked by ambulance, police for FIR and post-mortem report, crematorium for giving receipts, BBMP office for death certificate,” he wrote.

He said even at the police station, he had to pay money openly, adding, “With no empathy to a father who lost his only child. Very sad state. I had money, I paid. What will the poor do?”

‘No compassion, no humanity’

Sivakumar questioned the lack of humanity shown by officials. “Do police officials have a family or feeling when they demand money or speak rudely to a person who is already in trauma and in emotional turmoil?” he asked. He also said he had to visit the BBMP office for five days before getting his daughter’s death certificate, and even then, only after paying more than the official fee.

Police officials suspended

Following the outrage, the Whitefield Police announced that a Police Sub-Inspector and a Constable from the Bellandur Police Station had been suspended. The police said they would not tolerate such misconduct under any circumstances.