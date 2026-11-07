Hijack threat note in lavatory, Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight with 178 passengers on board returns to Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A Lucknow-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 7 after a handwritten note having Hijack threat found inside the lavatory minutes after take-off. The crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft (Indigo 6E-451)'s washroom. Following the incident, a full emergency was declared at Bengaluru airport.

Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures. "A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on November 7, 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," said IndiGo spokesperson

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances," he added.

Similar incidents: Bomb scare at Kolkata airport after lipstick-written threat message found on Phuket flight

In yet another similar incident, full emergency declared at the Kolkata airport earlier in October after a message reading "Bomb inside aircraft" was found written on the mirror of a lavatory on a flight arriving from Phuket. According to airport sources, the cabin crew were alarmed when they went to clean the aircraft's lavatory after the flight from Phuket had landed in Kolkata. The words "Bomb inside aircraft" were found written on the lavatory mirror.

The pilot and airport security officials were immediately informed. Shortly thereafter, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. After the passengers were safely deplaned, the CISF, the bomb squad, and the airport police began a search. However, even after an extensive search, no suspicious items were found on board the aircraft. It is initially suspected that this act was carried out solely to create panic. The police are examining the flight's passenger list and CCTV footage to determine who wrote this note.

Following this, the area around the boarding gate was cleared as the bomb squad, along with CISF personnel, launched an extensive search across the airport, the official said.

-With ANI Inputs.

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IndiGo flight receives bomb threat minutes before takeoff from Lucknow, aircraft grounded