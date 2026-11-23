Bengaluru:

High drama unfolded at Bengaluru airport on Sunday evening after police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila, sister of YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, from visiting her family's palace in Yelahanka, citing a court order restraining her from entering the premises.

Sharmila arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with her mother, YS Vijayamma, son Raja Reddy, and daughter-in-law Priya Atluri. However, as they were heading from the airport to the family palace in Yelahanka, police stopped their vehicles near the Air Force station in the area.

What did the police say?

Police stopped Sharmila's convoy near the Air Force Cross in Bengaluru, citing an interim court order restraining her from entering the family palace in Yelahanka. The incident led to a heated exchange between Sharmila and the police, with videos of the confrontation subsequently going viral on social media.

Sharmila questioned the police action, asking, "What is wrong with going to my own house? Why are you stopping me?" Police, however, told her to follow the court order. Later, Sharmila left for a private hotel in the city, according to her close aides.

"There is a court order, a permanent injunction, stating that she should not go there. As soon as the order was shown, she left the place," DCP G K Mithun Kumar told news agency PTI.

Court issued interim injunction restraining Sharmila

While police sources said that officials explained to her about the court order and prevented her from proceeding, the APCC said the state party chief questioned them.

"Police blocked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru. Police blocked her from going to Yelahanka residence. The PCC chief asked police what was wrong in going to her residence," it said in a statement in Amaravati.

The Court of the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli, on November 21 reportedly issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from interfering with the possession of the property by Silicon Builders Private Limited.

The injunction was issued in a suit filed by Silicon Builders, which claimed that it was in lawful possession of the property under a lease agreement and that Sharmila and persons acting on her behalf were attempting to interfere with its possession, sources said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Also Read

PM Modi rushes to help ailing 70-year-old BJP worker at Mysuru rally, offers electrolytes