Hidden saree at Prajwal Revanna's farmhouse nailed former JDS MP: Here's how The saree found in the farmhouse was crucial evidence to prove that Prajwal Revanna was the accused, as his DNA samples were matched with the semen found on survivor's attire.

Bengaluru:

Four years after the crime and a year after it came to light, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna was last week sentenced to prison term for the remainder of his life, while the court imposed an overall fine of Rs 11.50 lakh on him, directing that Rs 11.25 lakh of it be paid to the victim woman, a domestic help to the family of the accused.

The Special Court punished and imposed fines on the convicted politician under various sections of the IPC.

How a hidden saree became turning point in Revanna case

A week after the incident, a new revelation come to the limelight as a saree tucked away in the attic of a farmhouse became a turning point in the rape case against Prajwal Revanna, and ultimately taht became the key piece of forensic evidence that led to his conviction.

Saree became crucial evidence to prove Revanna was accused

This was a crucial evidence to prove that Prajwal Revanna was the accused, as his DNA samples were matched with the semen found on survivor's saree.

As per the investigators, after the rape, Prajwal took the survivor’s saree, which carried physical evidence. Instead of destroying the saree, Prajwal allegedly hid it in the attic of his farmhouse, thinking that it would never be discovered or traced back to him. However, the decision proved to be a serious miscalculation.

During the investigation of the matter, when officers asked the survivor about what she was wearing at the time of the assault, she stated that Prajwal never returned her saree, and that it could still be in the farmhouse.

Police find saree in the attic of farmhouse

Acting on this point, police raided the premises of the farm house and found the saree in the attic.

After the saree was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, the presence of semen was confirmed and the DNA analysis matched it to Prajwal.

Investigators stated that the saree, apart from the survivor’s statement, became crucial to building the case. Most importantly, the DNA evidence on the saree emerged as one of the most significant components in the prosecution's case against Prajwal Revanna.

Also Read:

Prajwal Revanna, ex-JDS MP, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of house help