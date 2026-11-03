Helmet-clad man holds woman at knifepoint in broad daylight chain-snatching bid in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A shocking robbery attempt was reported on Bengaluru's busy road when a helmet-clad man allegedly held a woman receptionist hostage at knifepoint inside a shop and attempted to snatch her gold mangalsutra. The accused also used a strong adhesive to glue the woman's hands to the counter before being overpowered by alert locals and police personnel.

The accused has been identified as Prabhuraj (40). He was apprehended shortly after the incident and remanded to judicial custody following questioning. According to Bengaluru Police, he appeared to be experiencing mental distress and severe depression. Investigators are examining his background and medical history.

Accused glues woman's hands

The incident took place between 11:45 am and 12:15 pm on October 31 at a Premium Shoe and Bag Repair Shop. The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Domlur who works as a receptionist at the establishment, was alone at the front desk, checking customers' repair records when the accused entered.

According to the police, Prabhuraj entered the shop wearing a helmet and gloves. He was shouting incoherently, claiming that someone was chasing him and trying to kill him. He then jumped over the reception counter.

When the woman picked up her phone to alert the shop owner, the accused allegedly overpowered her, covered her mouth, and held a knife against her throat. He threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

To restrain the woman, the accused allegedly poured a strong adhesive, similar to Fevikwik, over both her palms and pressed them firmly against the desk, sticking her hands to the surface. He also stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth and attempted to snatch her 35-gram gold mangalsutra.

Police register case

However, the woman managed to free her hands and shouted for help. Hearing her cries, passers-by and shopkeepers in the neighbourhood rushed towards the shop.

Finding himself surrounded, the accused allegedly waved his knife at the crowd and attempted to escape. However, members of the public and traffic police personnel stationed nearby chased him and managed to corner him within minutes.

Following a complaint, the Indiranagar police registered a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police officials confirmed that the woman was safe and had not sustained any injuries. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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